Is It Wrong If I Don't Want To Lift My Hands In Worship Publicly?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Growing up as a Christian, one of the challenges I once faced was coming to terms with public worship. For the most part, it seems like an internal acceptance of Christ is just half of the battle when surrendering to Christ. A public confession and display of worship, adoration and honour can be just as difficult, or sometimes even more.

I have a friend who once came to me with a concern. He and his wife have gotten into an argument because the wife felt he wasn't being very affectionate towards her and it made her feel like she was unwanted and undesired. I had known this friend for a very long time—long enough to know that he wasn't the "showy" type.

But what I really admired about my friend was that in the next few months, he made a resolve to go out of his way to become more affectionate (not too much, but just right), and his wife appreciated it.

Why It Matters

In 1 Timothy 2:8 Paul commands us, "I desire then that in every place the men should pray, lifting holy hands without anger or quarrelling."

Advertisement

It seems ironic how some people in church make the issue of lifting hands in worship a cause of disagreement and sometimes even anger.

But when all is said and done, lifting up hands in worship still matters. Why? Think of it this way: When you get married all that really matters is the contract and an agreement between man and woman to come together for the rest of their lives. So if that's the case, why go through all the fuss to pay a fortune for dresses, decorations, catering, photoshoots, and ceremonies? It's because public declarations of value and affection is needed.

The lifting of hands in worship is one of the many public declarations we have as believers (water baptism, communion, open intercession, and even having and attending services being some of the other few). It is an open expression of surrender and devotion to God.

Ceremonies, rituals and confessions matter to us because as human beings we were made to express our thoughts and feelings. That's why we have art, work, relationships and ministry—because we long to express what is in our heart.

When We Miss The Point

Now, I will go as far as to say that not all instances of lifting of hands in worship are fruitful. Just like any public ceremony, the lifting of hands without first a lifting of the heart becomes pointless.

That's what Jesus often criticised the Pharisees for: meeting religious rituals without knowing and practicing the internal understanding of it. Lifting hands to God in worship means nothing if our hearts are not sincere in worshipping God. Personally, I've lifted my hands in vain to the Lord a few times, and it felt awful. That's because deep down I knew I was just wasting energy.

Public declarations matter but only when internal declarations are set and we live out the surrender that we declare in corporate worship or even praying to God alone.