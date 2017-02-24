Is It Wrong For Christians To Use Credit Cards?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

In a consumerist world that promises goods and services as your "key to happiness and success," it can sometimes get so easy to be taken by the offer of getting something now and paying for it later. Strategic financial service providers have created a nifty way to give you just that—it's packaged in the form of a credit line and a piece of plastic.

The ownership and use of credit cards for purchases has been a debatable topic, especially in Christian circles, for a long time now. Is it really wrong for Christians to own and use credit cards?

Just to clear the air, let me say this first: I have a credit card, and I use it a lot. I use it for business, online transactions, and even personal use. I have used my credit card to get things like furniture, domain names, and even clothing and other goods.

Is possessing and using a credit card wrong? No, it's not. The real enemy is not credit. It's the heart that goes after things even to the point of sweeping aside wisdom and discernment. In fact, credit cards do not cause financial problems and debt. Selfish hearts do. Paul once described ungodly people as being people who "seek their own interests, not those of Jesus Christ." (Philippians 2:21)

Such a mindset is what gets us into financial problems.

Advertisement

You can have a credit card and still be financially free if you can control your urge to spend, especially when you don't have the money yet. At the same time, you can still find yourself in financial trouble even if you don't have a credit card.

For most people who don't really have a need for it, there is nothing wrong with declining an offer for a credit card. If you don't need it, don't get it. But if you use credit cards for certain purchases that can only be done through electronic credit (like online purchases), it's not sinful to have one.

Here are four quick tips when getting a credit card.

1. Don't Swipe What's Not In Your Pocket

The best rule of thumb when it comes to owning a credit card and controlling your spending is to not swipe what you do not have in your bank account, especially if what you want to purchase is not a necessity.

2. Carefully Weigh In Wants And Needs

When my wife gave birth to our daughter, we needed a cardiologist just to ensure her safety. I did not have the cash to pay for the services of a cardiologist at that time, but thankfully the hospital we were in accepted credit card payment. Credit card is most useful when it's used for needs, not wants. As Christians, we must walk in proper discernment and learn how to differentiate the two.

3. One Is Enough

I have multiple bank accounts and have many times been offered multiple credit cards, but I have never seen the need for more than one. I believe that in most occasions one credit card is more than sufficient for me.

4. Shoot For Zero

By the grace of God and through His wisdom, I have never gone beyond a few months of having digits aside from zero in my credit card bill. Credit is only dangerous when not paid off, so make sure to aim to pay off debt as soon as you can.