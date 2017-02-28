Is Any Sin Greater Than The Other?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

You've probably heard a Christian, or even a Christian leader, say that all sins are the same.

However, the Roman Catholic doctrine states that sins are part of a certain hierarchy. It says there are mortal sins, capital sins, and petty sins.

But then James 2:10 tells us, "For whoever keeps the whole law but fails in one point has become guilty of all of it." This has been interpreted to mean that any sin is just as bad as the other.

So what is the right view of the individual gravity of sins? Are some sins really greater than the other?

To answer the question with a simple "they're the same" or "there are some that are worse" will only end up as an incomplete oversimplification either way. I believe the right answer is that it's both. Allow me to explain.

Advertisement

The Eternal Weight Is The Same

Romans 3:23 tells us, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God."

No matter who you are, what you're background is, how moral you think you are or whether you're a criminal or not in the eyes of constitutional law, we are all fallen and greatly depraved sinners. As a result, in the eyes of God we have all gravely fallen short of the only standard there is in an eternal sense: God's standard.

In the eyes of God and from a heavenly standpoint, no sin is greater than the other in terms of ultimate punishment. The first sin ever committed was acting pridefully, which was how Satan fell. It's a sin that doesn't seem to have a lot of weight in the natural. But in an eternal sense, pride is just as bad as murder, rape or blasphemy.

The Immediate Consequences May Differ

While all sins are equal in terms of eternal weight, the immediate consequences of sin may differ. 1 Corinthians 6:18 seems to imply just how bad sexual immorality is: "Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body."

In other words, while sexual infidelity and stealing fifty cents are both sin in the eyes of God, the gravity of the temporal effects of both are not the same. In our morally broken world, murder will always be worse than gossip.

The Solution Is The Greatest Of Them All

No matter how we view sin, what matters most is that we have an understanding of the greater power that conquers all sins no matter their level or gravity: the finished work of Christ on the cross.

If we look to Christ as our solution to all sins, He can and will provide both eternal and temporal freedom from the consequence and presence of sin. All this comes simply by believing that God's finished work is enough for all of us once and for all. The weight of sin has no hold or power over His people who have been liberated by Christ's love and power.