iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7 specs comparison: Should you upgrade to the new flagship when it arrives? Specs roundup here

Rumors about Apple's upcoming flagship, the iPhone 8, have been circulating in the internet for a while now, raising fan expectations and excitement levels. But while Apple hasn't released any official info yet, various speculations have been made about it.

According to the International Business Times, many fans are wondering if the upcoming iPhone 8 will be worth the wait and the eventual switch. Some are thinking if they should purchase the new iPhone when it arrives, or simply stay put with their iPhone 7.

ValueWalk notes that the iPhone 7 simply looks like an updated iPhone 6. Apple merely removed the antenna lines, introduced IP67 water resistance, and made some tweaks with regard to display clarity, sound reproduction, camera, and of course ditched the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack.

Let's see if the rumored iPhone 8 specs will make the swap worth it.

The iPhone 8, reportedly a high-end model named the "iPhone Edition," is believed to sport a 5.8-inch flat OLED display, which is a first for Apple. Those looking for a wider screen with deeper blacks might choose to swap their iPhone 7, which has a 4.7-inch LCD display (5.5-inch for the Plus model).

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have a 10-nanometer A11 chip powering it, backed by a rumored standard 3GB of RAM. This is more powerful than the A10 Fusion processor in the current iPhone, which is baked by either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. Internal storage space for the iPhone 8 begins at 64GB, followed by 128GB and 256GB.

For photos, the iPhone 8 and 7 don't have much difference, save for a revolutionary 3D Facetime camera rumored to come with the iPhone 8. Should the new flagship come equipped with it, reports say it will use facial recognition as an added security measure, and for gaming purposes.

In addition, the iPhone 8 is believed to come with better battery life through a 2,700mAh battery compared to the iPhone 7's 1,960mAh battery. The new flagship is also rumored to have fast-charging and wireless-charging functionality. It will also come equipped with the industry standard USB-C.

Of course, these rumored specs are still rumors, so fans better stay put and save up. Who knows, Apple might present an even better iPhone later this year.