iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: iPhone 'Edition' to have flat OLED display, costs $1,000

Fans are expecting Apple to release the first-ever iPhone that features an edge-to-edge display and a home button-less front. Contrary to some rumors, however, it may not be what many expect it to be.

Earlier reports say the iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch OLED display, a first for Apple. KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo said this new iPhone model will do away with the traditional home button and replace it with a function area similar to the Touch Bar on the latest MacBook Pro.

Flat screen

Some rumors said this new edge-to-edge display would be a curved screen, similar to that of Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge. MacRumors, however, reports this won't be the case.

Speaking to MacRumors, IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam said they are expecting Apple to make use of a flat OLED screen, "which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design" found in the current iPhone model, the iPhone 7.

Another expert, Raymond Soneira of DisplayMate, gives a logical explanation why Apple might use a flat screen instead. Soneira says flat OLED displays that make use of a glass substrate cost cheaper and can be mass-produced in larger volumes compared to curved OLED displays that use a flexible plastic substrate.

Instead of a curved display, Lam said they are expecting Apple to design the new iPhone's display in such a way that it would cover a larger area from top to bottom, just like how LG did with the new G6. Lam says they expect Apple to release a new iPhone with a 2:1 screen-to-body ratio, which will mean its length will be twice the size of its width.

KGI Securities' Kuo also expects Apple to make use of 2.5D cover glass for the new iPhone.

A different name

A report from Japan says Apple will be giving a different name to the iPhone 8. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple will be announcing the iPhone 8, called the "iPhone Edition," alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at a September event.

Given the name, it is highly expected that Apple will be selling the iPhone Edition for a hefty price of $1,000 and higher. It will reportedly come after the two other models are launched.