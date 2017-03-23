iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: Device to sport softer edges inspired by early iPhone designs; Apple to introduce AR feature?
Tech-savvy consumers have high expectations of the upcoming iPhone 8 since it will essentially be Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone. While the tech giant is keeping details about the new smartphone under wraps, a new report from a Korean outlet claims the iPhone 8 will have softer aesthetics compared to its predecessors.
Citing industry analysts, ET News reports that the upcoming phone will feature a "water drop design." It also says that Apple is adopting a 3D glass material for the back case, making curves around all edges of the iPhone 8 more rounded than the recent models. Because of the slight design change, the new iPhone will feel more comfortable in the hand.
The publication further adds that the iPhone 8's organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display will be "relatively flat." This deviates from the current trend of curved display screens seen in many new devices in the market. Since there have been conflicting reports about the smartphone's display being curved and not curved, chances are it will fall somewhere in the middle.
For a better visualization of what the device could look like, Technobuffalo says it will feature subtle curves on the front and back like the Samsung Note 7. Of course, Apple will put its own creative touch to the design, so the company might draw inspiration from the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 7.
In other news, Apple will reportedly bring a range of augmented reality (AR) features to the iPhone 8. Citing individuals with knowledge of the company's plans, Bloomberg reports that this new feature could bring major changes to the world of gaming. It is believed that smartphone applications will be used to merge real life with a virtual setting.
The company has allegedly hired a team of hardware and software engineers to be led by an ex-Dolby Labs executive. It could be one of the most knowledgeable AR teams in the world, as it will also include engineers who are actively involved in the development of HoloLens and Oculus products.
The iPhone 8 is expected to be launched sometime in the fall of this year.
