iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: 10th Anniversary iPhone Rumored to Have USB-C charger, 5.8-inch display

Although it hasn't been long since Apple released the iPhone 7, people already seem to be excited for the iPhone 8. Along with this excitement comes numerous rumors about the upcoming model's specs, and when it's going to hit the market.

According to a report on Nikkei Asian Review, the iPhone 8 will come in three configurations: one with a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, and two with liquid crystal displays (LCD). The report also states, "By adding more large-screen options to the lineup to meet growing demand for BIG, Apple intends to raise the average iPhone price, which has already gone up by about 10% in the past three years to nearly $700."

Techradar says that Apple may also eliminate the home button and bezels for the iPhone 8. Also, rumors have started circulating that the iPhone 8 will be introducing the USB-C charger, in which people quickly assumed that Apple will be ditching the Lightning port for the new iPhone model.

Another rumor that's been going around is that it may have a wireless charging feature, but others also say that it is unlikely. These are all rumors for now, but whether or not these rumors turn out to be true, the consumers have to wait until Apple makes their official announcement.

There hasn't been an official announcement regarding the iPhone 8's release date, but many are speculating that it's going to be on the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, which will be in September. This also follows the usual pattern of previous releases, with the iPhone 5, 5s, 6, 6s, and 7 all launched in the month of September.

Apple is also expected to release three brand new iPhone models this year: the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and the much-awaited iPhone 8, according to a report on PC Advisor.