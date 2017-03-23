iPad Pro update: Apple to launch a 10.5-inch model with smaller bezels

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans can look forward to a new iPad Pro coming soon. Rumors suggest that Apple will launch three variants of the iPad Pro, namely a 9.7-inch variant, a 10.5-inch model, and an update of the 12.9-inch version.

Rhoda Alexander, director for tablets and PCs at IHS Markit, told Forbes in a phone interview last week that a new iPad Pro with 10.5-inch display screen is coming to the market.

Alexander said that the variant is expected to have the same size as the 9.7-inch variant because of smaller bezels on its design. She explained, "You end up with a unit that's the same physical size as the 9.7-inch." However, the display resolution is expected to be bigger at 2224x1668 pixels, from the older model of 2048x1536 pixels.

The iPad Pro 10.5-inch variant is also expected to have an improved aspect ratio so that the device can project a balanced-out dimension with the smaller bezels, revealed Raymond Soneira, president of DisplayMate Technologies and a display expert.

Aside from a 10-5-inch iPad Pro variant, Apple is also anticipated to launch a 9.7-inch iPad Pro model.

The lower-tier device is believed to be powered by an A10X chip similar to the iPhone 7 as an upgrade to its previous iteration. In addition to this, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro model is speculated to have 12-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper with Retina flash. In terms of costs, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro may be offered for as low as $299.

Meanwhile, very few are being speculated regarding the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, except that it is likely to have an upgrade in its processor.

Last week, MacRumors, which was able to get the information from an unnamed supply chain analyst, hinted that Apple may announce these products as early as March 20 to March 24. On the other hand, there are others who speculate that Apple may unveil the iPad Pro in April.