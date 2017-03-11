iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Latest Updates on Possible Specs; Rumored March Release Date Pushed Back?
With the first model released way back in 2015, the iPad Pro is due for an upgrade. Rumor has been spreading that Apple will soon be announcing an all-new iPad Pro 2 sometime this year, and along with this are even more speculations about its specs, design and launch date.
Although fans expected an upgrade to be released last year, there was no mention of the so-called iPad Pro 2 in any of Apple's events in September and October. Launched at the events, however, were the iPhone 7, Apple Watch Series 2 and the new MacBook Pro. Now, there are talks again that the much-awaited iPad Pro upgrade will be released this year. Plenty of rumors have also started to go around as to what specs the device is going to have and what it's going to look like. There are even several concept videos circulating online.
According to PC Advisor, possible features for the iPad Pro 2 may include a 12.9-inch screen; water resistance; A10X processor, which is also being used for the iPhone 7; TrueTone screen; compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil; and improved camera quality.
The current iPad Pro sports 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) for the 9.7-inch tablet and 4 GB of RAM for the 12.9-inch version. Based on these specs, the upcoming iPad Pro 2 is expected to come with 4 GB to 6 GB of RAM or more, as believed by MacWorld. The new tablet has also been rumored to ditch the headphone jack, just like what Apple did with the iPhone 7, and is expected to be slimmer and more lightweight compared to the previous model.
Earlier rumors suggested that the new tablet may come out this month, but it looks like the release won't be happening anytime soon as there has been no word from Apple yet regarding the so-called iPad Pro 2. If the March release doesn't push through, another release date that people have been eyeing is in September.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'Do Not Fear:' 10 Bible Verses About Confidence
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Does Britain Have A 'Christian Right' And If So How Successful Is It?
- Explainer: Who Were The Legendary Knights Templar?
- Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor
- Pro-Lifers 'Horrified' By 'Sick' Decision Taken By Canadian PM Justin Trudeau To Donate $650-M To Help Fund Abortions
- Is The Sea Of Galilee Drying Up? Water Levels At Site Of Jesus' Miracles Seriously Low
- World Council Of Churches Voices 'Grave Concern' Over Israel Clampdown On Boycott Support
- Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh Kidnapping: Man Arrested After He Asked For Ransom Money
- 'It Is Devastating For Families': How Compassion International Is Being Forced Out Of India
- World Vision Warns Of Millions At Risk In East Africa, Launches Hunger Crisis Appeal