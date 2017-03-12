iPad Mini 5 release date, specs rumors: Apple to debut next iPad Mini at April 4 event?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple fans have been waiting patiently to hear some news on the next iteration of the popular iPad Mini series but so far Apple is staying pretty quiet on the question of an iPad Mini 5.

Another one is due soon as it's been over a year since Apple brought out the iPad Mini 4.

Now there are reports that the Cupertino-based giant may give an update on the iPad Mini 5 to tech fans at an Apple event taking place on April 4.

That would mark a departure from previous launch events typically falling around March and it's possible it will also be the place Apple updates us about the other awaited iPad, the iPad Pro 2.

AppleWorldToday suggests that Apple will choose to use the April event to launch the new iPad iterations at the Steve Jobs Theatre inside the brand new Apple Park campus.

Interestingly the blog notes that prices have been slashed in some places on the iPads, which is a typical precursor to a new model being rolled out.

Likewise, former editor of TUAW, Steven Sande, notes that stocks of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are running low on the Apple website, with the website pointing to April 4 as the next availability date.

We'll just have to wait and see whether Apple does indeed choose to use its Spring event as the opportunity to update fans on the next iPad Mini as previous guesses have suggested the tech giant won't bother to bring one out this year.

IHS Markit Director for Tablets and PCs Rhoda Alexander previously speculated that the iPad mini 4 may not get an update an update any time soon.

Popular KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo actually predicted that Apple would only be releasing 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads in the near future.

In terms of the specs that the iPad Mini 5 could carry, it is speculated to be packed with goodies like Apple's 3D Touch technology, IP68 protection, and a revamped Apple Pencil. It's also rumored to come with the new Apple operating system, the iOS 10, and be powered by the A9 and M9 motion co-processor.

There are further reports that it will be thinner but also tougher thanks to a 7000-series aluminium chassis, and that Apple will follow the iPhone 7 in doing away with the headphone jack.