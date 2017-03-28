iOS jailbreak updates: A new jailbreak may be coming soon

There are reports that a better iOS 10.2 jailbreak may be coming soon.

In July 2016, a jailbreak for iOS 9.2–9.3.3 was released. After which, the process seems to be more difficult, as it was only earlier this year when a jailbreak for iOS 10.2 was released. Although it was a feat, it still had limitations as it was not compatible with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices. It also had some problems, as it was semi-untethered.

Good news spread when one of the known hackers named Luca Todesco, going by the nickname @qwertyuiop on Twitter, revealed that he is looking into sharing a browser-based/JailbreakMe tool earlier last week. The said enhancement is expected to be better, as it will remove not only the complex installation process but also the need to sign in again on the device after seven days if the smartphone suddenly reboots.

However, shortly after Todesco's initial post on Twitter, he followed it up with another, indicating that his project has been cancelled. He explained that "Yalu's kernel exploit must run as 32 bit or with a crafted 64 bit mach-o to work."

Nonetheless, another hacker named Lang Shi indicated on Twitter too that he is almost done on the enhancement that he is working on called "untetherer." This jailbreak is expected to make the "semi-untethered" version of Yalu102 into a "fully untethered" version. At the moment, it is still uncertain when the said version will be released.

Meanwhile, Tech Times warns users to take precaution on jailbreaks as some of them may be fake. It also gave several tips so that users may be aware if the jailbreak is legitimate or not. One advice is to consider only updates from known jailbreakers since they have already earned reputation in this area by consistently delivering working jailbreaks. Tech Times also highlights that legitimate jailbreakers neither charge money for their work nor ask for personal information.