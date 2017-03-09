iOS 11 rumors include dark mode, group FaceTime calling, split-screen apps; WWDC to unveil operating system

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We've still got a few months to go before Apple unveils the new iOS 11 and there are lots of speculations abounding as to what the tech giant might pack into it.

And Jacek Zieba over at My Apple has put a design face to those speculations as he's shown off a slick-looking concept for the iOS 11 in a new video.

His concept includes some of the interesting rumored features of the operating system, like a dark mode, multi-user FaceTime calling, and split-screen apps.

The frustrating thing up until now is that we don't have any concrete details from Apple about what the iOS will feature, probably because its been so wrapped up in the launch of the iPhone 8.

So it will be interesting to see how much of this concept design from Zieba would actually feature in the finished operating system.

But for sure, users have been wanting a dark mode for some time now as it would make the device more comfortable to use at night by dulling the iPhone's normally vibrant tones.

And it would be exciting if Apple did introduce the split-screen feature, as this would give devices much greater multi-tasking ability.

Users could be scrolling through their emails all while checking out a video on YouTube. Rumors of this feature started surfacing in January and it would certainly 'free up' the iPhone experience, but the rumor itself wasn't so concrete.

Other rumors going around include a new and improved Siri and beefed up 3D toggles, which Zieba has also incorporated into his concept.

9to5Mac also reported possible features like an updated 3D Touch Control Center and game mode alerts.

These are all just rumors for now so we'll have to wait for official word from Apple before we can be sure. Given their reputation for secrecy, they may not give any word until the official unveiling at the WWDC on June 5. For now, we'll just have to enjoy these concept videos and keep hoping and dreaming.