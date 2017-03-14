iOS 10.3 Jailbreak Release Date News: Is Jailbreak Tool Still Possible?

Hackers are apparently still working to develop an effective tool to jailbreak the new iOS 10.3. However, will their efforts be fruitful in the end or will Apple's new strategy finally take out the jailbreaking community?

Apple has recently taken a giant leap with iOS 10.3 by upgrading to a new file system, the APFS. And this new development has concerned even the greatest iOS hackers there are as this new file system is said to help put an end to jailbreaking Apple devices.

Although there are steps on how to jailbreak iOS 10.3 on DownloadPangu.org using the tool called Yalu developed by Italian hacker Luca Todesco, it looks like the tool is not working, based on the comments. The famed hacker himself even admitted that it is impossible to jailbreak iOS 10.3. Even if someone tries to downgrade the operating system to a previous one, it is said to be ineffective and useless.

Apple has become more aggressive in the battle against jailbreaking, and upgrading the new file system is their way to disarm the hackers. A report on App Informer says, "This new File System APFS will almost guarantee that a jailbreaker cannot get into the IPA files. In computer terms, IPA is the iOS Application Archive, and this breach is needed for a successful jailbreak."

Although Todesco may seem to have met his defeat now, he claims that he will continue to work on an effective jailbreak tool for iOS 10.3. There is no stopping the jailbreaking community, so it seems. Time will tell whether or not he, or other hackers, will succeed.

According to a website called YaluJailbreakTool.com, even if the jailbreak tool for iOS 10.3 has not yet officially been released, it is possible to jailbreak iOS 10.3 devices using the Online Cydia installer. There are steps posted on the website, but users must take this information with caution as there are no concrete reviews for this process yet.