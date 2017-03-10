iOS 10.3 Beta 5 Updates and Jailbreak News: New Exciting Features Added; Probable End of Jailbreak

Apple has recently released iOS 10.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad to registered developers and public beta testers. It has a number of exciting new features, which is good news for the millions of users all over the world. However, Apple's new operating system is also said to put an end to jailbreaking soon.

According to 9to5Mac, the new operating system will include the new Find My AirPods feature in the Find My iPhone application, which will make it so much easier for users to find their lost AirPods, given that it's within Bluetooth range. It will enable users to get score updates from Siri for the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

Along with these highlight features are the new podcast widget, iCloud Analytics, Safari support for Reduced Motion preference, CarPlay improvements such as getting quick access to the last three applications used and many more. With iOS 10.3, users will also be able to rate and review applications, which can be quite useful for both the application developers and end-users.

Also, the new iOS update will use a new Apple File System (APFS), which has apparently become a big deal to the jailbreaking community.

While iPhone users have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming release of iOS 10.3, the major update has come as bad news to jailbreakers. This is because the APFS will make it insanely difficult for hackers to crack the iOS Application Archive (IPA) files. Even world-famous Italian hacker Luca Todesco admitted that all his attempts to jailbreak iOS 10.3 have failed. As reported on MobiPicker, his jailbreak tools were rendered useless as it faced multiple issues with Apple's new operating system. However, he is reportedly still working on finding a way to polish his tools further.

iOS 10.3 could be made available to the public soon, but there has yet to be an official announcement regarding the release date.