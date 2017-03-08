InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Judah and Tamar', School of Rembrandt. Wikimedia Commons

Today is #InternationalWomensDay, an occasion to celebrate women and the campaign for gender equality. The Bible may be seen by some as simply product of a patriarchal past, largely uninterested in or dismissive of women. But the Bible is full of women used by God to do great things, subverting the expectations of their society. In a world of often violent and foolish men, there are several women in Scripture who stand out for their cunning, wisdom and bravery. Here are five Old Testament heroines

Tamar

Tamar makes a brief but impressive appearance in the Genesis (chapter 38). She's betrothed to the firstborn son of Judah, Er, who is put to death by God for his wickedness. Er's brother, Onan was then called by Judah to be Tamar's husband, but his wickedness, refusing to provide a child as the offspring of Er, means he is also put to death. Judah, fearing that Tamar somehow caused his son's deaths, then sends Tamar away. He knowingly deceives her, saying that when his son Shelah is grown up, he will be given to Tamar.

Tamar and Judah meet again one day at the side of the road, but Tamar is veiled and Judah believes her to be a prostitute. Driven by personal gratification, Judah asks to have sex with Tamar. Knowing she has been deceived before, Tamar makes a cunning bargain and tricks Judah before having sex with him. She makes Judah hand over his signet, cord and staff as proof of his identity. Months later the pregnant, unmarried Tamar is accused of sexual immorality and is almost burned to death. But she proves her children are Judah's, escapes death and Judah recognises her to be 'righteous'. She forms the line from which Jesus will one day come.

Rahab

Rahab is the Canaanite prostitute who enables victory for the armies of Joshua (Joshua 2). When two Israelite spies enter the city of Jericho, Rahab welcomes them into her home. When city guards come looking for the spies, Rahab hides them, and helps them escape, saying she has heard of the great works of their God. The spies promise to honour Rahab and her family, and keep their promise when Jericho is destroyed. Rahab is invited into the Jewish family. She is remembered in the New Testament as a 'righteous' hero with great faith.

Jael

Jael is the tent-peg wielding woman who killed Canaanite Sisera, an enemy of the Israelites in the book of Judges (chapter 5). Sisera arrived at the tent of Heber the Kenite, Jael's husband. Jael accommodates Sisera, giving him drink and rest. While he sleeps however, she takes a mallet and drives a tent peg into his temple. The Song of Deborah records her bloody heroics, though it's not probably not something you'd ever sing in church:

'Extolled above women be Jael,

Extolled above women in the tent.

He asked for water, she gave him milk;

She brought him cream in a lordly dish.

She stretched forth her hand to the nail,

Her right hand to the workman's hammer,

And she smote Sisera; she crushed his head,

She crashed through and transfixed his temples' (Judges 5:24-26).

The legendary Jael, fighting the patriarchy with force. Wikimedia Commons

Deborah

Speaking of Deborah, of the legendary Judges of the Old Testament, she is the only woman. She is a prophet for Israel and a great counsellor and warrior. She resists the oppressive regime of Jabin, the King of Canaan. Being a prophetess, she predicts and guides a great battle in which the warrior Barak will lead the Israelites to victory. Victory is won, a woman gets the glory, and there is peace in the land for 40 years.

Abigail

Abigail is the wise, intelligent and beautiful third wife of David. She is described in the Jewish Talmud as one of 'four women of surpassing beauty in the world'.

In 1 Samuel 25, Abigail intervenes to stop an angry David from killing her then-husband Nabal for his apparent ingratitude to David. Abigail placates David by offering him a feast of food, many sheep and giving him wise counsel. She advises him not to 'have on his conscience the staggering burden of needless bloodshed', and reminds him of the 'lasting dynasty' God has promised him. David is won over, crisis is averted and peace wins the day.