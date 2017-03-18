'Injustice 2' release date, news: New trailer features Green Arrow versus Firestorm; game to be released on May 16
A new trailer for one of the much-awaited game titles this year has been revealed. Following the success of "Injustice: Gods Among Us" comes "Injustice 2," another exciting collaboration between Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios, and the latest sneak peek introduces a new character to the roster: Firestorm.
The first part of the trailer shows the nuclear man coming face-to-face with Green Arrow, wherein he gives the vigilante a taste of his killer flame-based attacks. This is then followed by a battle against Catwoman, who is beaten up and thrown into the sewers, and then a fight with Green Lantern, who gets to see Firestorm's alternate form with blue flames instead of red.
Another thing that will catch the spectators' attention is Killer Croc's cameo. He surprises the viewers when he appears out of the blue as Catwoman falls into the sewers mid-battle, during which the reptile–human hybrid smashes her against the brick walls and throws her back into the arena. This leaves people wondering if Killer Croc is going to be a playable character in the upcoming "Injustice 2" game or just simply an arena hazard.
In other news, it has been reported that the game will have a microtransaction system and "will avoid a pay-to-win scenario," according to GameSpot. This is based on the official announcement on the game's community forum wherein the admin confirms that the in-game currency will be in the form of Source Crystals, and that these will be used only for cosmetic adjustments, such as customizing character costumes and gear design, and not for anything that can affect the gameplay.
"Injustice 2" is set to offer the biggest roster of DC superheroes and villains. It is a continuation of the story introduced in "Injustice: Gods Among Us," which was released back in 2013. The new game is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16.
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
Justin Bieber shares Christian message with fans at concert: 'Mark my words Jesus loves you'
The Word of God has truly touched the heart of Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber, so much so that he makes it a point to spread His message of goodwill every chance he gets.
