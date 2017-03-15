'Injustice 2' News: NetherRealm Introduces Firestorm as Sequel's Newest Character
Firestorm has been confirmed as the latest addition to the upcoming fighting game sequel "Injustice 2."
Instead of the usual single-character reveal videos, NetherRealm Studios decided to unveil the nuclear-powered hero through the YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown hosted by WWE superstars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, along with the current WWE Raw Woman's Champion Bayley.
As seen in the reveal video, Firestorm is a far-range fighter who has the ability to fire projectiles and attack opponents from a distance. His powers include unleashing torpedoes and fireballs. Comics Alliance points out that some fans might not find the new hero very impressive compared to the rest of the characters. However, it's still a rare sight to get a character like Firestorm included. Given that he is a ranged fighter who uses basic fire attacks, players who are hoping to see transmutation abilities will be disappointed. Although he has a few close-up moves, the character generally appears strongest when he breaks away and streams fire at opponents from across the map.
Firestorm joins the steadily growing superhero lineup for "Injustice 2," which includes Green Lantern, Doctor Fate, Swamp Thing, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Gorilla Grodd, Blue Beetle and more. Currently available for pre-order, the game will feature arenas in iconic DC Universe locations such as Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis.
"Injustice 2" picks up where the original game left off, with Batman and his allies working to put the pieces of society back together while fighting against those who are on Superman's side. While the battle against evil continues, a new threat that puts Earth's existence in danger emerges.
The next character reveal for the sequel is scheduled on Thursday, March 23, so fans won't have to wait much longer to see who the other fighters will square off against next.
Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, "Injustice 2" will be released on Tuesday, May 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
