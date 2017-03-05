'Injustice 2' News: Doctor Fate Joins Upcoming Fighting Game as Playable Character

The roster for "Injustice 2" just got bigger with the addition of Doctor Fate, a newcomer to the hit gaming franchise.

On Thursday, the game's official YouTube channel released a video revealing Doctor Fate as the newest hero in the sequel. The clip features Doctor Fate as he confronts Superman and two other villains by using his different skills. While he is not as popular as heroes like Batman and Superman, the helmet-clad fighter was actually introduced way back in the '40s. Since then, different versions of the character have existed in the DC Comics universe.

According to Gamespot, "Injustice 2" designer John Edwards recently gave more details about the new hero's fighting style. According to the game designer, Doctor Fate is one of the more complex characters in the sequel because unlike most fighters, he doesn't execute physical attacks. Compared to Batman or Black Canary, his in-close combat ability is not that good. However, one of the best things about the character is his ranged style of playing.

"He's very strong at controlling space and keeping his opponent away from him. In addition to that, he uses traps: he can place ankhs down in different locations on the battlefield which will heal him or damage his opponents if they are standing in the field. He can kind of control space in those ways," Edwards added.

This is not the first time Doctor Fate has appeared in the franchise. In the first "Injustice," he showed up in Zatanna's ending to help her create the Tower of Fate — headquarters for the anti-Superman resistance. Based on the character reveal trailer, it seems that Superman can't do much against the sorcerer's magic, so fans should expect Doctor Fate to show more of his amazing skills.

Other playable characters for the game so far include Swamp Thing, Gorilla Grodd, Blue Beetle, Harley Quinn, Supergirl, Black Canary, Atrocitus, Aquaman, Catwoman, The Flash, Cheetah, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Deadshot, Robin and Poison Ivy.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, "Injustice 2" is scheduled to be released on May 16 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.