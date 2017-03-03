iMac 2017 rumors: Tim Cook Throws Door Wide Open To New Mac Pro And iMac After Years Of Waiting
Apple Tim Cook has made some interesting comments that could give fresh hope to fans of Apple's Pro and iMac products.
He used a Q&A session with shareholders at Apple's Cupertino headquarters to settle some of the concerns surrounding the lack of concrete news on updates to the lines, according to MacRumors.
He didn't exactly say they were in production, but he insisted that just because Apple doesn't say it's working on something, doesn't mean it isn't. In other words, we shouldn't be reading too much into long waits or the absence of official announcements.
"Don't think something we've done or something that we're doing that isn't visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere," he said.
Fans of the Pro and iMac have been worried because It's been a considerably long time since Apple updated them, leading to speculation that the tech giant is ditching them.
It's been several years for the Mac Pro, not having had an update since December 2013, while the iMac got its last update in October 2015, a much shorter length of time but still well over a year.
Cook was keen to allay concerns, promising that there is more to come in the future where the Pro is concerned.
"You will see us do more in the pro area," Cook said. "The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular."
These assurances must be music to the ears of the creative professionals who rely on the powerful Apple desktops to and have been holding out for an Apple update, rather than switch brands.
As to when the elusive Mac Pro may appear, there is some speculation that it could appear at the WWDC in June, as Apple previously launched the current Mac Pro at the WWDC 2013 and it's not widely expected at Apple's press event this month.
