iMac 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: VR Support Not Possible; AMD Ryzen 7 Chips Favored Over Intel's Kabylake Processor?
Apple might be switching to AMD processors for the rumored iMac 2017.
The last iMac update from Apple was released in October 2015 and fans are now wondering when the new model will be launched. After all, it has been over a year since the Retina-class screen and Skylake processors were introduced to Apple's flagship computer. The next iMac is expected to arrive this year and Apple is reportedly making huge changes to its upcoming line of desktops.
Apple has always chosen Intel-based CPUs but that might change when the next iMac comes out. Reports note that there's a possibility for AMD to be used in specific iMac models. The Ryzen 7 is AMD's new processor that offers formidable performance per watt and it could be in the next iMac. While Apple switching to AMD chips would be a huge surprise, it doesn't seem impossible because it can be an option for cheaper models of the iMac.
Recent rumors claim that the iMac 2017 is still behind the other leading PC brands when it comes to design. Compared to its other competitors like HP, Microsoft and Dell, Apple is reportedly losing because of its penchant for prioritizing hardware over a device's overall look.
HP and Dell PCs have been previously dubbed as boring-looking desktops but recent models of the said brands prove that they have innovated their design. The iMac, however, doesn't seem to display any huge changes in its appearance apart from being just incredibly thin.
The Apple iMac line has always catered to office-based customers but it will reportedly introduce features that target PC gamers in the future. Some initially thought that the iMac will provide VR support to compete with Microsoft but fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. According to TechCrunch, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell said the iMac is incapable of supporting virtual reality games — at least for now.
