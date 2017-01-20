'If You're a Christian and Everyone Likes You…Something's Wrong,' Says Author Sara Dormon

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Nobody likes to be jeered or scoffed at, but Christians have often been on the receiving end of mockery and jest because of their devotion to God's Word.

Even though society has now embraced homosexuality, sex before marriage, and abortion, to name a few things, Christians have stood up against the norm and have been slammed as bigots. So whenever there's a Christian who is well-liked by everyone, author Sara Dormon believes something's terribly wrong.

Dormon recently released the book called, "If You're a Christian and Everyone Likes You...Something's Wrong," according to Faith Wire. During an interview with "The Church Boys" podcast about the book, Dormon said that many faithful today have become too complacent with their standards.

A lot of Christians have compromised their beliefs just to fit in with society, she lamented. "I would rather honor God and be loved by God than be loved by man, and I think that's the mess we've fallen into as Christians," Dormon said. "We've learned to compromise our faith, we've learned to not rock the boat...don't step on toes."

Dormon believes there's actually a good balance for Christians to be in. They can embrace God's truth while showing love for others. She slammed the media for exaggerating lies about Christians, saying it's about time God's children really show the world what His love is all about.

"The media likes to portray Christians the way they want to, which are negative, race-baiting, homophobic, xenophobic people and we allow it," she said. "We do nothing to counteract their message and we need to."

She said evangelist Billy Graham is a good example of what it's like to be a true Christian. He used to be the voice and face of Christianity, but now at 98 years old, it's difficult for him to move around like he used to. Dormon said there's no one else to take Graham's place.

She hopes Christians would realise what a precarious state their faith is in, and that they would take the necessary steps in upholding it.

"We're spoiled. We don't realise how blessed we are and how much we have," she said." I'm afraid we're going to wake up one morning and find out a lot of what we had taken for granted is gone. We need to fight for it."