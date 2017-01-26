How to Pray for Those Who Hurt You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

All of us have been hurt one way or another. The truth is that hurts will come from any direction and at any time.

But whatever hurt we may experience, the Lord Jesus' command remains the same: to pray for those who hurt us. (see Luke 6:27-28)

A Revolving Cycle

It's a fact that "hurting people" hurt other people. These people often have unresolved issues, unmended brokenness, and unacknowledged bitterness. Because they are hurt, they would look for solace or comfort in ways that they never thought would hurt other people.

The Bible gives us various stories of hurt or offended people hurting other people. In Genesis 4:1-16, we read Cain's story. Cain was offended at God because the Lord rejected Cain's sacrifice and accepted Abel's. We all know that Cain killed his brother because he was bitter, and refused to be healed by God.

We also read of Jonah running away from God when the Lord commanded him to go preach repentance to Nineveh (see book of Jonah). The people of Nineveh were so wicked that Jonah just wanted them all dead. So instead of going there to preach a message that would allow them to receive God's mercy, he ran away to Tarshish and almost got people drowned at sea.

Jonah and Cain had one thing in common: offence. Jonah was hurting for his nation because Nineveh oppressed them. Cain hated his brother because he was angry at God rejecting his offering. Both of them wanted comfort in their own way. God had something else in mind: redemption.

God talked to Cain and told him that his brother's blood was crying out, but God didn't kill Cain. Although God banished him, He declared protection over him.

God rebuked Jonah for his hard heart, and showed His mercy towards a nation who didn't know right from wrong. God wanted to extend His hand of mercy to Nineveh through Jonah.

The Right Perspective

Friends, this brings us to how we should pray for those who hurt us. I hope that by now you've understood the heart of God through those two Biblical accounts. God is full of mercy. Although He doesn't rejoice over your pain and the offence your offender did to you, He does want to heal you and to heal the one who offended you.

He wants to lavish His love on both of you.

So, when you pray for those who hurt you, pray that they would know the love of God. Pray for your comfort that also comes from the love of God.

Remember that as a Christ-follower, we are the ones who will represent Him on earth, especially in the eyes of our offenders. Let's honour Christ by being like Him.