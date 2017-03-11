How To Make The Most Of God's Word

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

God gave us a treasure trove in the Bible, His very own Word. The Bible contains the very Word of God, written down by people who served Him as they were inspired and led by the Holy Spirit. With this Word, God created and sustains everything that He has made – and this is made available for you and me.

The question is, do you want to make the most of God's Word and experience its power? If you do, then read on.

Tapping In

Many of us Christians fail to experience the power of God's Word for a myriad of reasons, and most of these reasons, if not all, are quite unreasonable. Some of us fail to receive God's promise because we don't believe it. Some of us make the wrong choices because we don't read and obey God's Word.

Worse, some of us don't even really know God simply because we choose to believe hearsay, tradition, and personal opinion rather than what God says about Himself in His Word.

Friends, we need to tap into the Word of God. The only way for us to successfully live the Christian life is to follow Christ, the Word made flesh (see John 1:14).

Here are three steps to make the most of God's Word.

1. Read It

"Indeed, blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it." – Jesus, Luke 11:28

If we want to make the most of God's Word, then the first thing that we should do is to read it or receive it in one way or another. For those who can't read or are having trouble reading, listening to an audio Bible or a friend reading the Word of God for them will do.

2. Believe It

Next, we need to take God's Word as His Word. He will never fail to do as He promised. Numbers 23:19 tells us,

"God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should repent. Has He spoken, and will He not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good?"

3. Obey It Or Apply It In Your Life

"Be doers of the word and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves." (James 1:22)

After receiving the Word and believing it as God's own, we must then obey it and seek to apply it in our lives. Only then will we receive the blessings for our obedience.