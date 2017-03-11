How Should Parents Deal With Their Teen Children's Sexual Sin? Russell Moore Shows The Way

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

How should parents react when they find out that their teen children have committed a sexual sin like having engaged in premarital sex or fallen prey to pornography?

Renowned evangelical theologian Russell D. Moore says parents should "feel the weight" of this problem and not just dismiss it as "part of growing up."

In a March 3 Signposts podcast, the president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention said while parents should bear in mind that this is a serious matter, they should not express shock at what they found out since their "teen is not inventing a new sin here."

"Don't communicate to your child, 'I can't believe what you did,' or even worse, "I can't believe you did this to us,'" he said.

Parents should not also say that sexual sin is all their children's fault. They need to ask themselves, "Where have WE left our child vulnerable?" Moore said.

At the same time, however, parents should not blame themselves entirely for their child's sexual sin. "If you're that type of parent you should give grace to yourselves. But look and see if there are sufficient boundaries to help your child. If you need to, own this and communicate to your teen that you will help them," he said.

Moore said parents should make sure they don't cut off their child from them or give them the cold shoulder. "Your teen needs you to be closer, not farther away," he said.

Parents should talk to their teens about the Christian view on sexual immorality. They should impress upon their children that God takes sin seriously, he said.

At the same time, the parents and their children should know that "God does not hold our sin against us but has nailed it to the cross of Christ, and we are free to walk in resurrection life," Moore said.

But this Biblical truth "doesn't give us license to continue in sin," he cautioned.

What it does give is the sense that "we have a loving Father who intervened in our own personal self-destruction, to give me the life of his own Son and fill me with the presence of the Spirit to ensure that my body is a temple of his presence," Moore said.

He said this is what parents need to inculcate not only in the minds of their children but in their own minds as well.

On a related subject, the question has been raised on whether all sins, including sexual sin, are the same.

A previous article recently tackled this subject, noting that the Roman Catholic doctrine categorises sin as mortal sins, capital sins, and petty sins.

However, other Christians regard one sin as just bad as any other.

The article reconciled these two views by saying that the eternal weight of all sins is the same. "In the eyes of God and from a heavenly standpoint, no sin is greater than the other in terms of ultimate punishment," it says.

But although all sins have the same "eternal weight," their consequences may differ.

"While sexual infidelity and stealing fifty cents are both sin in the eyes of God, the temporal consequences of both are not the same. In our morally broken world, murder will always be worse than gossip," the article says.