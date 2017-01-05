How Much Time Should Christians Devote to God?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Some people are better at accomplishing things at a time crunch compared to others, but it all boils down to how people evaluate their goals and utilise the time they have been given.

"We are all given the same portion of daily time. What we do with it is largely a matter of intention," Dr. Steve Greene, publisher and executive vice president of Charisma Media, wrote for Charisma News. "We've all heard the old aphorism, 'If you want to get something done, give it to a busy person.' Leaders have a conscious awareness of team members who get things done. In a crunch, we go to people who manage their time well."

When it comes to Christians and time management for God, Greene said the secret is in tithing. He considers time as a "good and perfect gift," so giving back time to God is just as important as one's financial gifts. The key, according to him, is in giving back to God a portion of what He had given people.

"Imagine how we could impact the kingdom of God by simply following God's principle of tithing. If we consider that we are awake and doing something at least 16 hours every day, our time tithe would be 1.6 hours," he said. "If all of God's people gave one to two hours to kingdom work every day, do you think we would make progress? How many lives could be impacted?"

A lot of people are willing to give money to further God's projects, but they often fail to give the gift of time. Personally, Greene said that every time he gives his time to the Lord, He is always faithful to help him get things done.

"When we tell God, 'Ain't nobody got time for that,' I think we will continue to feel a time shortage. There will never be enough time to only serve ourselves," he said. "I want to make an impact in the kingdom of God. It's going to take some time."