How Joshua 1:7 Translates to Real Life

God gave us His complete and perfect counsel in the Bible. It contains all the instruction and guidance that a child of God needs to live a holy and godly life in pursuit of Christ.

The apostle Paul tells us in 2 Timothy 3:16-17,

"All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." (NKJV)

The Word of God itself needs no other supplement or additional reference material for it is already the Word of God. It alone contains all the teachings that a Christian should believe and live out, as well as the rebuke and correction that is necessary for when we are somehow off track. By itself it is enough.

Early Instruction

Long before the apostle Paul said that, God Himself spoke to Joshua about letting His Word guide and direct him. God, being a good Father, sternly told Joshua,

"Only be strong and very courageous, that you may observe to do according to all the law which Moses My servant commanded you; do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may prosper wherever you go." (Joshua 1:7 NKJV)

Some of us interpret this as merely reading the Bible, learning from it, and then trying to apply what we learn to our everyday lives. "Trying" to follow it won't be enough, friends. We should obey it outright.

To help in our walk of obedience before God, here's how we should translate Joshua 1:7 into our lives, and apply it.

1. Boldly Follow God

"Only be strong and very courageous... "

If we want to follow God, we have to be strong and courageous. The Bible says that those who will follow Christ will face opposition, both from the world and from the devil. If we aren't strong and courageous, we won't be able to follow Him and do the next step, which is to:

2. Stick Strongly to His Word

"...that you may observe to do according to all the law which Moses My servant commanded you..."

Our boldness and passion to follow Christ must translate to a strong devotion to His Word. Passion in God without adherence to the Word of God is foolishness. If we don't read and obey God's Word, we can never say we are following Him.

Jesus said in John 14:23-24, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father's who sent Me." (NKJV)

Keeping His Word also means you:

3. Don't Allow Anything to Distract You From Following God

"...do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may prosper wherever you go."

Since you are bold enough to confess your faith in Christ and are holding on the Word of God as your sole source of instruction and comfort, keep pressing on by not allowing anything to distract you from following God and obeying His Word.

Do your best to eliminate distractions in your life. Reserve your heart, mind, spirit, and body for the Lord Jesus Christ alone.