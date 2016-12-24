How Jesus' Birth Should Give Us Hope

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christmas is a time that should fill our hearts with hope in God, no matter what we are going through or have gone through. It's a time that reminds us of the coming of our Saviour Jesus Christ, who came to rescue us at just the right time. His earthly life, from birth to death to resurrection, gives us hope.

Christmas is a very festive season among many Christians now, and it should be because it celebrates the coming of the King of kings who has come to save all men. But for those who are going through hard times right now and are feeling hopeless, here's something for you: Jesus' birth gives you hope. Here's how.

Jesus Was Born in Unlikely Conditions

If you think you're going through something so bad that God will not understand, you're wrong. Jesus' birth was full of unlikely things that many children don't even go through.

First, Jesus' earthly mom was a single virgin who was still to be married when she got pregnant.

His earthly dad, Joseph, planned to leave His earthly mom because of this. Joseph stayed because God told him of His plan.

Are you a child born out of wedlock? Do you come from a broken family? Are you going through struggles with your marriage? Christ was born in the midst of many uncomfortable situations.

Second, Christ was born in a stable, because there was no room at the inn.

Mary and Joseph arrived there after a long travel and found no place for Mary to give birth.

Do you come from a poor family? Do you feel like you have no place in the world? Are you rejected by many people? Jesus, even before He was born, was already rejected by the world (see John 1:11). Think about it. His earthly life had very humble beginnings, and fast forward into the future He also humbled Himself and died on the cross.

Third, Jesus' first guests were shepherds – led by angels.

You may feel like nobody remembers you this Christmas, but God hasn't forgotten you. Maybe you feel like no one is happy with you, but God actually sings over you (see Zephaniah 3:17). If you're in Christ, you're God's child and He rejoices in you!

Fourth, Wise men sought and brought gifts for Jesus, born the King of the Jews.

You might not feel like it right now, but God has woven you into His plans. You're not an accident ever. In fact, God has already prepared good things for you. What He has prepared for you will surprise you. (see 1 Corinthians 2:9; Ephesians 2:10)

Fifth, a murder plot was hatched against Jesus.

Do you ever feel like the world hates you for being a Christian? Are you being persecuted for believing Christ? Are you rejected for loving God? Be thankful that you're counted worthy to suffer for Christ (see Acts 5:41), who has been the target of assassination and all evil since His birth.

Christ Went Through It All

Christ went through all pain and suffering, even right from the time He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit inside Mary's womb. His coming is our hope.

"Since then we have a great High Priest who has passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to our confession. For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who was in every sense tempted like we are, yet without sin. Let us then come with confidence to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need." (Hebrews 4:14-16)