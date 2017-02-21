How Grace Empowers Us To Change

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

God's grace is so powerful that it can save everyone who believes in the finished work of Christ on the cross. It can change everyone so that they would be empowered to live righteous, holy, and godly lives. Truly, the work of God in our lives is not because of who we are, but because of who He is.

Growing In Grace

The Word of God tells us that we should "grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ" (see 2 Peter 3:18). When we grow in grace, we achieve stable footing, avoid being deceived by the devil, and are able to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ (see 2 Peter 3:17-18).

Grace empowers all of us to live the life God wants us to live. Here's how it works.

1. Grace Teaches Us To Choose Right

In Titus 2:11-12, we read,

"For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age..."

God's grace teaches us to deny ungodliness and pursue godliness even in the midst of difficult circumstances. God's grace enables us to choose Him while the world tries to persuade us to do otherwise.

2. Grace Empowers Us With Hope In Christ

In Titus 2:13-14, we continue reading,

"...looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify for Himself His own special people, zealous for good works."

Because of what Christ has done for us, we are given the right thing to hope for, the "anchor of the soul" (see Hebrews 6:19) that will never fail us. We should be encouraged to strive for righteous, holy, and godly living because He is committed to purifying us for Himself.

3. Grace Enables Us To Be Transformed As We Become More Honest With God

In 1 John 1:8-10, we read,

"If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us."

The Word of God tells us that the more honest we are with God, the more He can forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. When we sin, we shouldn't hide it from God who knows it anyway. Instead, we should confess our wrongdoing to Him, repent of our sin, and receive His grace that will enable us to overcome the sin that easily ensnares us (see James 4:6-8; Hebrews 12:1-3).