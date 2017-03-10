How God Won't Allow Anyone To Snatch You From His Hand

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. I give them eternal life. They shall never perish, nor shall anyone snatch them from My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all. No one is able to snatch them from My Father's hand." – Jesus, John 10:27-29 (MEV)

We are promised – twice – that no one can ever snatch us from God's hand. The Lord Jesus said that no one is able to snatch us from His' and His Father's hand, signifying sure security for all who believe in Him. This is a great promise, one that we must understand to be able to appreciate it well.

Understanding What This Means

God loves us so much (see John 3:16). This is the reason why He won't let anything snatch us from His hand. Romans 8:38-39 tells us that nothing can ever separate us from His love. He really means this.

One thing we have to understand though is that God's love doesn't mean that our lives will be free from trouble or problems. Persecution will come. Trials and testing will come. Many bad things will try to separate us from God's love, but nothing can stop Him from loving us and letting His love reach us.

We also have to understand that all things that happen to our lives in Christ are meant for us to see God's love and goodness in our lives. God is so committed to revealing His Son in us that He uses all things to make us more Christ-like with each day. Romans 8:28-29 tells us,

"We know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. For those whom He foreknew, He predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son, so that He might be the firstborn among many brothers."

Our Part In This

We need to realise, friends, that God won't let anything take us away from Him. There's nothing that can tear His grip away from you. When you grow distant from Him, He will use anything and everything to bring you back to Him.

When the devil tempts us, we are given an opportunity to evaluate our hearts and submit ourselves to God for His cleansing (see James 1:14; 1 John 1:9). When bad things happen to us, that's when we see His grace and power magnified (see 2 Corinthians 12:9). All these He uses to make us see Him, to make us more like Christ.

We do have a part to play in this, however. Jesus said no one can snatch you away from His hand, signifying that no devil in hell, or any other being or person, can ever separate you from His love and reach. It's your responsibility, however, to hold on to and respond to His love.

The question is, will you hold on to His hand even if anyone does try to take you away from Him?