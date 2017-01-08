How God Puts Heart Into Us: 10 Bible Verses About Encouragement

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When we "encourage" someone we literally "put heart into" them – the French word for 'heart' is 'coeur'. The heart stands for courage (it is from the same root). But it's more than just physical bravery. Courage is about facing affliction or hardship of whatever kind, whether it's physical or not. It's about keeping on going when we want to stop, and not being deterred by difficulty or opposition. Exhausted parents who still make time for their children are courageous. Sick people who try to make life easier for their carers are courageous. People who fail at a task and resolve to do better next time are courageous.

Courage is a good thing. The Bible has a lot to say about encouragement. It talks about how God puts heart into us, and how we can put heart into other people. Here are 10 Bible verses about encouragement.

1. You, Lord, hear the desire of the afflicted; you encourage them, and you listen to their cry (Psalm 10:17).

2. Then the church throughout Judea, Galilee and Samaria enjoyed a time of peace and was strengthened. Living in the fear of the Lord and encouraged by the Holy Spirit, it increased in numbers (Acts 9:31).

3. When he arrived and saw what the grace of God had done, he was glad and encouraged them all to remain true to the Lord with all their hearts (Acts 11:23).

4. We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us... if it is to encourage, then give encouragement; if it is giving, then give generously; if it is to lead, do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully (Romans 12:6,8).

5. For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through the endurance taught in the Scriptures and the encouragement they provide we might have hope (Romans 15:4).

6. May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had (Romans 15:5).

7. Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind (Philippians 2: 1-2).

8. May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope (2 Thessalonians 2:16).

9. Your love has given me great joy and encouragement, because you, brother, have refreshed the hearts of the Lord's people (Philemon 1:7).

10. And have you completely forgotten this word of encouragement that addresses you as a father addresses his son? It says, 'My son, do not make light of the Lord's discipline, and do not lose heart when he rebukes you' (Hebrews 12:5).