How Fathers Can Help Their Sons Grow Up to Be Godly Men

Raising boys into men is a task that we, fathers, must take full responsibility for. Sure we can share the load with their mothers, pastors, friends at church, teachers and even grandparents. But the task is first and foremost ours.

Discipleship doesn't start in a church or school. It starts at home.

Here are five lessons that a father can teach his son to prepare him more to transition from being a boy to being a man who walks in godliness and truth.

Establish Jesus as their foundation.1 Corinthians 3:11 says, "For no one can lay a foundation other than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ."

The foundation of a child is what will set him up for greater heights. The deeper and stronger the foundation, the higher he can go. And there's no foundation greater than being founded in Christ in identity, significance, security and satisfaction.

Take control of your thoughts. Philippians 4:8 says, "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."

Our thinking strongly determines the way we will live, and it's no less true for our sons. The more we teach them to control their thoughts and emotions instead of letting it control them, they will learn to make better decisions.

Walk in wisdom. Proverbs 10:1 says, "A wise son makes a glad father, but a foolish son is a sorrow to his mother."

Wisdom comes from God not from fathers. However, when we walk in it and set a good example, we can help our sons build a value for wisdom that will cause him to seek God more for it.

Fight for others. Nehemiah 4:14 says, "And I looked and arose and said to the nobles and to the officials and to the rest of the people, "Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes."

Life is best lived fighting for the needs, welfare and dreams of others just as much as ours. We should teach our sons to live not just for their own desires. When we empower them to be men for others, we teach them to walk more in God's ways.

Trust God always. Proverbs 3:5-6says,| "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths."

The starting point of all we are to do is to trust God and enjoy our walk with Him. Our sons will not walk with us forever, but they can learn to lean on someone more reliable than us: God. If they're founded in their faith in God, they're set for life.