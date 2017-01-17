How Christians Should Deal With Difficult Co-Workers

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christians are told to love their neighbours, and to throw bread at those who throw rocks at them. But are these instructions still applicable in the workplace?

For Chuck Bentley, CEO of Crown, the largest Christian financial ministry in the world, the answer is yes. He knows there will always be bad apples in the workplace, but Christians should be determined to enjoy their jobs and make an effort not to be bothered by critical and annoying colleagues.

"You can find some excellent advice and examples in the lives of Daniel and Joseph, who literally faced life and death scenarios at work — caused by extremely difficult people," he wrote for The Christian Post.

Bentley said when King Nebuchadnezzar defeated Israel in a war, Daniel was just a young man chosen to serve him for life. As for Joseph, he was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and encountered one bad turn after another.

Both men served people they could not escape from, and their ordeals seemed too much to endure. But despite these things, they decided that they would keep God's standards even in hostile settings.

"Daniel and his friends decided to forgo the most lavish and decadent food at the king's table and instead to eat the kind of food that God advised in the Old Testament. Joseph refused to give in to the sexual advances of his boss's wife," said Bentley. "These decisions to put God's law first cost both men in the short term, but proved their absolute integrity and character under trial."

They held firm even though people around them urged them to relax their standards. It would have been easier for them both to escape drudgery had they chosen to lie or become corrupt, but both men went out of their ways to make God proud at all times.

And no matter what tasks they were given, Daniel and Joseph did excellent work. Bentley said they both displayed diligence and discipline, and made certain their bosses could find no complaint with their work. "They held firm to being 'a workman approved unto God,'" said Bentley.

Even though envious people tried to turn on them, Daniel and Joseph still had the heart to help. Bentley said Christians should adopt the same approach in dealing with their difficult co-workers.

"Difficult people are a reality of life and certainly a part of most workplaces. But as we confront challenging people with God's perspective, we need to differentiate our feelings about how others behave and how we need to respond," he said.

"Jesus does not say people will be easy to love or even that they will receive it well. But He tells us to offer it, and that how we treat others is a sign of our relationship with Him," he said.