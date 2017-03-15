How can Christian parents keep their kids safe online?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The internet is not a safe place for children. With every click, they risk exposure to pornographic content, online bullying, and violent videos.

Pastor Matt McKee from Horizon Community Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, understands that it's difficult to pull kids away from the internet nowadays. As such, he wrote a book called "Parent Chat: The Technology Talk for Every Family" to help guide parents in teaching their kids about proper internet usage.

"I want to help parents help their kids have a healthy relationship with technology," McKee told The Gospel Herald. "That parental control, that relationship, will actually beat any technology that's ever created. Parents have to be able to have a conversation with their child and be able to understand the way that their child is looking at whatever piece of technology it is."

McKee's concern regarding the matter started several years ago when his 9-year-old son accessed adult sites at a friend's house. His son told him that Superman and Wonder Woman would sometimes take off their clothes, and it broke his heart that his son had been exposed to pornography at such a young age.

The pastor said most parents approach technology from a place of fear — fear that their children would be more tech-savvy than they will ever be. But when parents let fear get the better of them, McKee said they won't be able to lead their family properly.

Parents fearful that they may not be able to understand the intricacies of internet usage should replace such fear with curiosity, McKee said. They should ask their kids, "What does it do?" By learning more about what their kids know, parents can hold them accountable for what they access.

"To really connect and help their children have a better relationship with technology, parents need to start being more curious about what devices and apps actually do," McKee explained. "Then, they can help give technology purpose. When technology has purpose, then parents can hold a kid accountable. Parents aren't giving technology a purpose; they're saying, 'I have no clue what I'm doing.' Because of that, kids don't have a healthy relationship. Parents need to be curious and give purpose."

Meanwhile, Covenant Eyes recommended that Christian parents place internet filters on their computers so their children won't be susceptible to inappropriate websites. With an internet filter, kids are blocked from pornographic sites, and parents would be alerted every time their children tries to access "sexy stuff" online.

However, there's something parents need to do aside from putting up safety parameters online. "As Christian parents, when our children have been looking at pornography, we need more than a bigger fence to keep porn at bay. We need to engage our children in discussion to help them understand what they have seen," Luke Gilkerson wrote on their website.