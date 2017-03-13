'House of Cards' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Frank Meet a New Female Adversary?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) might be meeting a new adversary when "House of Cards" season 5 premieres this spring.

Plot details for Netflix's gripping political thriller are being kept under wraps, but recent rumors claim that a new character will challenge Frank. The network announced last year that Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott were joining season 5, leading to speculation that one of them could be Frank's next adversary.

Considering Clarkson's acting credits and long career in the industry, it is believed that "House of Cards" will be introducing her as the lead character's nemesis. Whether the rumors are true or not, many fans expect that Clarkson and Scott will have major roles in the next installment.

Last month, Slash Film revealed images featuring scenes from season 5. Scott's character appears to be having a conversation with Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman), the Republican governor of New York who is also running for the presidency against Frank. Clarkson's character, on the other hand, is seen in meeting with first lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in the White House. The photos do not give away too many spoilers, but they should give fans an idea as to which side Scott and Clarkson's characters might be on.

Meanwhile, a major behind-the-scenes shake-up is expected to bring creative changes to the series. "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon confirmed his departure in 2016, leaving senior writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese as the co-showrunners for season 5. Willimon decided to step away from the show over a month before season 4 premiered.

Advertisement

Spacey previously hinted that season 5 could somehow mirror the country's current political climate. According to reports, Donald Trump's presidency might influence Frank and the show's storyline.

"President Frank Underwood would willingly stand behind Donald Trump — in order to push him in the right direction," Spacey said.

The fifth season of "'House of Cards" premieres Tuesday, May 30 on Netflix.