'House of Cards' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Frank Meet a New Female Adversary?
Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) might be meeting a new adversary when "House of Cards" season 5 premieres this spring.
Plot details for Netflix's gripping political thriller are being kept under wraps, but recent rumors claim that a new character will challenge Frank. The network announced last year that Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott were joining season 5, leading to speculation that one of them could be Frank's next adversary.
Considering Clarkson's acting credits and long career in the industry, it is believed that "House of Cards" will be introducing her as the lead character's nemesis. Whether the rumors are true or not, many fans expect that Clarkson and Scott will have major roles in the next installment.
Last month, Slash Film revealed images featuring scenes from season 5. Scott's character appears to be having a conversation with Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman), the Republican governor of New York who is also running for the presidency against Frank. Clarkson's character, on the other hand, is seen in meeting with first lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in the White House. The photos do not give away too many spoilers, but they should give fans an idea as to which side Scott and Clarkson's characters might be on.
Meanwhile, a major behind-the-scenes shake-up is expected to bring creative changes to the series. "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon confirmed his departure in 2016, leaving senior writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese as the co-showrunners for season 5. Willimon decided to step away from the show over a month before season 4 premiered.
Spacey previously hinted that season 5 could somehow mirror the country's current political climate. According to reports, Donald Trump's presidency might influence Frank and the show's storyline.
"President Frank Underwood would willingly stand behind Donald Trump — in order to push him in the right direction," Spacey said.
The fifth season of "'House of Cards" premieres Tuesday, May 30 on Netflix.
-
'God Exists': Michael Buble's Son Has Miraculously Recovered From Cancer, Says Uncle
The family of singer Michael Bublé got the best news of their lives earlier this year when their three-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer, was reported to have miraculously recovered from the disease.
-
'Fences' Star Viola Davis Is Praying Her Daughter Won't Grow Up With Sense Of Entitlement
"Fences" star Viola Davis did not have an easy childhood. She came from humble beginnings and really had to work her way up to the top.
- Pope Francis: The Cross Is Not Jewellery, But a Call To Imitate Christ's Love
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Boston St. Patrick's Parade Organizers Deny Banning Gay Marchers
- Pastor And Programmer In Court Over Bitcoin Exchange
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Christian Dad Claims Falsely That He Raped Own Daughter – In Order To Protect Priest
- Bulgarian Church 'Should Win' Nobel Peace Prize For Protecting Jews During Holocaust
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Man Faces 10-year Sentence After Scaling White House Fence
- Jordan Soldier Who Shot Israeli Schoolchildren Freed After End Of Sentence
- At Least 40 Killed In Damascus Bombing Targeting Shi'ites