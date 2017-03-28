'House of Cards' season 5 release date, cast, plot news: President Frank Underwood to face new rival, rumored to die at the end of season 5

Kevin Spacey's President Frank Underwood will return to the screens soon as "House of Cards" season 5 premieres on Netflix this spring. In the upcoming season, Frank will face new enemies and challenges as he strives to keep his position as president of the United States.

According to Den of Geek, veteran actress Patricia Clarkson, who is a new addition to the cast, is speculated to be playing Frank's new opponent as she has been reported to have a major role in the upcoming season. More details regarding her role are still being kept under wraps.

There is also a speculation that Frank is going to die in the hands of his own wife at the end of season 5, as reported on Express UK. This stems from the event in the original BBC "House of Cards" trilogy, in which the president got assassinated by a sniper with instructions from his wife. However, speculations are only what's available for the fans for now, as the streaming service Netflix is still keeping mum about the upcoming season.

The only sure hint that has been given was from Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper on the show, when he told Deadline last year that fans might soon lose their favorites on the show. "You lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we're going to come back to what the show is," he said.

The political drama series "House of Cards" is returning for its fifth season on May 30, instead of its usual late February or early March premiere. Since the series is on Netflix, viewers do not have to wait for a new episode every week as they can soon watch all 13 episodes of the upcoming season in one sitting, just like other Netflix original programs.

