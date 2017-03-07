'House of Cards' Season 5 News: Star Michael Kelly Appears in New Anti-Drug PSA; Series to See More Character Deaths?

Aside from filming "House of Cards" season 5, actor Michael Kelly is keeping himself busy by supporting the fight against drugs in Maryland.

Kelly, who plays Frank Underwood's (Kevin Spacey) right-hand man Doug Stamper, recently appeared in a new public service announcement alongside Gov. Larry Hogan to raise awareness about the issue of drug use and abuse. Although he currently lives in New York, Kelly is no stranger to the state of Maryland because "House of Cards" has filmed in the area from season 1 to 4. The cast and crew were also spotted shooting scenes in Towson's Baltimore County Council Chambers earlier in February this year.

According to WTOP, the TV spot comes just a day after Hogan declared Maryland under a state of emergency due to the state's rampant heroin problem. The governor thanked Kelly's support in a news release and stressed that the ad is just one of the many ways the administration is trying to educate citizens about the deadly effects of drug abuse.

On another note, Netflix continues to keep viewers in the dark when it comes to the upcoming season of "House of Cards." Kelly previously talked about the show's new installment and he teased that fans might be saying farewell to more beloved characters. "You lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we're going to come back to what the show is," he told Deadline last year.

The last official update from the political thriller was the casting of two veteran actors, Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott, last month. Details about their respective roles remain under wraps but Clarkson surely has the qualities of a perfect Underwood adversary, considering her multiple acting awards. Clarkson is known for her roles in "Shutter Island" and HBO's "Six Feet Under," while Scott's notable film credits include "Roger Dodger" and "Singles."

The fifth season of "House of Cards" premieresTuesday, May 30 on Netflix.