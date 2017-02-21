Homeland season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Carrie contends with stalker as she follows a lead
Fans of Homeland are in for some exciting action in episode 6 of season 6 when Carrie deals with a man across the street following her.
Carrie brushed off warnings about the unknown man watching her from across the street and a new teaser trailer for the next episode, titled "The Return," suggests she's regretting that.
The 30-second clip teases a gripping episode this Sunday as Carrie can be seen holding out a gun to face off a threat inside her own home.
"I should have listened to you about the man across the street," she says. "The guy you said was watching me."
It also teases her efforts to get to Quinn after everything that happened to him in the previous episode. Fans will recall that Carrie made the decision to leave her child with the unstable Quinn and it turned out to be disastrous as he lost it when reporters showed up. Things spun out of control and Quinn took someone hostage before being overcome by a SWAT team and led away.
The official summary of episode 6 from Showtime offers only scant details and makes no mention of Quinn at all. "Carrie follows a lead. Saul meets an old friend. Keane takes a stand," it reads.
But in the teaser trailer, Carrie says in a voiceover: "I just need help getting to Quinn." She can then be seen having a difficult encounter with Quinn, who is completely distrusting of her and resists her efforts to reason with him.
"You're with them," he tells her.
The reference in the summary to Saul's old friend is a contact he meets to get more information about why he's being lied to as he tries to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Fans can get more answers when they tune in to "Homeland" season 6 episode 6 on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.
