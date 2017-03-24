'Homeland' season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Case against Dar Adal intensifies; Saul goes away for some time

The case against Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) will see some progress in episode 10 of "Homeland" season 6.

Titled "The Flag House," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that "Dar plays his hand. Quinn revisits his past." Although it does not provide so much information, the promotional preview and sneak peek may give more hint on what is in store for episode 10.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Max (Maury Sterling) is talking to Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) at her home regarding countless fake users called "sock puppets." The freelance surveillance expert explains that he has heard rumors of a similar case in Russia and China but not anywhere else and not in this scale. However, Carrie is distracted by her own thoughts. When Max calls out that she needs to listen to what he is saying, Carrie simply says that she is focused on her upcoming deposition.

Nonetheless, Max insists. He explains that whoever is behind the situation is breaking about 10 federal laws. He also points out that the case is not just about manipulating news and public opinion but also stifling dissent. With this, Carrie listens intently and warns Max to stay safe. She also assures him that if the person behind this is Dar Adal, she will bring him down.

Meanwhile, the promotional preview of episode 10 opens with Carrie attending her deposition. The accusation against Dar Adal seems to have progressed, as the clip also shows President Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) telling Dar Adal that she will put him in jail.

The same preview also shows Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) anxiously packing up his things. He reveals that he is in trouble and will be away for some time, as he has to disappear.

Episode 10 of season 6 airs on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.