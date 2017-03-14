'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Weight Loss News: Mama June Reveals Dramatic Transformation, Denies Wearing Fat Suit

Mama June Shannon rose to fame when her daughter Alana, also known as Honey Boo Boo, was on "Toddlers & Tiaras." Her daughter then got her own TV show called "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which followed their life as a family, and the rest was history. Now, Mama June has her own show that showcases her dramatic weight loss transformation.

However, although she may have inspired some people on her journey to fitness, there are others who are criticizing her new show. Viewers took to social media to voice out their thoughts on Mama June's staggering transformation, saying that she wore a fat suit to overemphasize her size in older interviews during the filming of her new show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

She was quick to deny the accusation through The Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio, as reported by E! News. During her interview with the radio station, she said, "Definitely did not wear a fat suit. I was fat."

Mama June used to weigh 460 pounds. Since she started her weight loss after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2015, she lost 150 pounds. She has also confessed to having undergone a breast lift, tummy tuck and removal of excess skin from her neck and arms. Now, she is continuing her journey to fitness through exercise and following meal plans. From being a size 18, she surprised everyone as she is now a size 4!

The 37-year-old mother and reality star was never ashamed of the real reason behind her drive to lose weight. In an exclusive video clip on People, Mama June is seen with her trainer Kenya Crooks, who asks her why she is doing what she's doing. To this, she answers truthfully, "I'm trying to lose weight for Sugar Bear's wedding because my ex is getting married. I'm trying to rebrand myself as like the skinnier Mama June."

"Mama June: From Not to Hot" airs Fridays at 10 p.m. EDT on WEtv.