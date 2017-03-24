'Halo Wars 2' DLC news: First expansion pack adds new leader, abilities, units, and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One month after its official launch, "Halo Wars 2" has recently received its first downloadable content (DLC).

According to Gamespot, the latest expansion pack was released on Tuesday. It adds a new leader named Lt. Colonel Morgan Kinsano and multiple new units. Kinsano is the pilot of a personalized Flame Cyclops, a big suit of power armor equipped with dual flamethrowers. This fiery weapon is designed to be deadly at close range. The character's focus on fire-based attacks will reportedly open up new tactics and play styles from the enemies.

Continuing the DLC's fire theme is the accompanying units: the Veteran Flame Hog, the Flame Warthog, and the Veteran Hellbringers. These units are specially made for short-range combat against the opponent infantry.

In addition, the new DLC brings special abilities to the game such as the Napalm Missiles, Hellcharge, Inferno, and Helldrop. Kinsano also launches a bunch of abilities that are specific to certain modes like Domination, Stronghold, and Deathmatch. With the new expansion, players now have access to more buffs and boosts.

The Kinsano leader DLC is already included in the season pass. However, players can also purchase it on its own for $6. Aside from the DLC, the entire game was also updated earlier this week. The new patch fixes a few bugs and brings minor performance improvements.

Kinsano is just the first of the many leaders that will be introduced in the foreseeable future. Gamerant reports that additional content for the game will be released "every month," provided that players are willing to shell out real money to access it.

"Going forward, players can expect a new Halo Wars 2 content drop every month and can look forward to more leaders (each with unique units and abilities) in addition to a couple of new campaign missions," said developer 343 Industries.

Developed by 343 Industries and Creative Assembly, "Halo Wars 2" is exclusively available for Xbox One and PC.