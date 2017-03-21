'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' cast news: 'Smallville' actor to play major character in Marvel film alongside Sylvester Stallone?
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is just right around the corner and the hype is building for the highly anticipated Marvel film. Following the success of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014 is the sequel that has just become more exciting with new characters introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
In his interview on the "Adam Carolla Show" recently, "Guardians" director James Gunn revealed the names of the new additions to the cast who will be playing major roles in the upcoming movie. "We do have a couple of characters who are very important to the Marvel Universe who are going to make their debut in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' which people don't know about," he teased. After so, he finally spilled that the famous "Rocky" actor and the Lex Luthor actor from "Smallville" have made the cut. "Sylvester Stallone plays one of these characters . . . my friend Michael Rosenbaum also has a pretty decent role in the movie as well and it sort of works in tandem with Sly's character."
What exact roles the two actors will be playing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" have not been revealed for now. According to Movie Pilot, a possible character that Rosenbaum could be playing is Adam Warlock, since he's been a "contentious subject for comic book fans." Viewers also saw his cocoon exploding at the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy," which could be a hint that he is going to appear in the sequel.
Last year, rumors had it that Stallone would be playing one of the Ravagers, but now this seems unlikely since it does not align with Gunn's statement that he will be playing a "key" character. However, the director told Yahoo! Studios that if fans kept looking for clues, they would be able to figure out Stallone's character.
The events in the sequel will take place a couple of months after the conclusion of the first film, according to Cinema Blend. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is set to hit theaters on May 5.
