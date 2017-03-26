'GTA 6' updates: 'GTA 6' will happen, but release date still uncertain
"Grand Theft Auto 6" ("GTA 6") has been in the rumor mill for years now, but to date, no official updates have been made regarding the sequel yet.
About four years ago, Leslie Benzies, president of Rockstar Games, said, "We don't know what 'GTA 6' will be, but we've got some ideas." His statement confirms that "GTA 6" will happen, but it is still unclear how long fans will have to wait for the game's launch.
Back then, there were speculations that "GTA 6" may be released sometime from 2018 to 2020. However, with the upcoming release of "Red Dead Redemption 2" this fall, "GTA 6" may even be pushed back further.
Given that both the "Red Dead Redemption" and "GTA" franchises have a large fan base, Rockstar Games will definitely focus on one big title at a time. After the launch of "Red Dead Redemption 2," huge efforts will most likely be dedicated to the fixes, patches, and other updates of the title before working on another game.
In fact, even in the "GTA" franchise, the current game continues to receive updates even if it has already been three years since its debut. Just this week, "GTA 5 Online" received double rewards, discounts, and other bonuses until March 29.
The online game is also expected to receive new downloadable contents coming this spring and summer. The said update expects to release a new stunt race, as well as new vehicles such as Turismo, Inferno, and a new supercar called Progen GP1.
With this, there are some who believe that the updates being done with "GTA 5 Online" further hinders the development of "GTA 6" because of the demands and efforts needed to be dedicated for these.
Nonetheless, iSportstimes believes that the absence of news regarding "GTA 6" is still acceptable, as the gap between the launch of "GTA 4" and "GTA 5" is seven years.
Still, there are hopes that Rockstar Games will shed some information regarding "GTA 6" soon.
