GTA 5 Online Update March 2017 Bringing In New Missions And Vehicles, New Style Stunt Races
February was a little lackluster in terms of GTA 5 Online updates, with Rockstar resorting to rehashing some of its Valentine's Day content and giving gamers some Stunt Races.
But now GTA 5 Online fans can get ready for some proper updates starting any day now and continuing through spring/summer as the studio has outlined its plans to roll out improvements to the game.
"Stock up and bunker down as you take on the craziest militias across the state of San Andreas in another massive update for GTA Online," Rockstar teased.
In terms of new content, Rockstar will be rolling out a downloadable content expension pack giving gamers some new vehicles as well as new missions to get their heads around.
The vehicles include some old-timers, like the Turismo and Infernus that gamers already saw in "Grand Theft Auto III". Rockstar said the reason they were bringing them back is because they were among the "most requested" vehicles from fans of the franchise.
If that leaves you a little disappointed, there's still a new car to enjoy, which is the Progen GP1 supercar.
Moreover, there are some exciting Stunt Races for the Rocket Voltic, the Blazer Aqua and the Ruiner 2000 that challenges them with deep waters, parachutes and giant leaps, and shows off their special abilities. So there should be plenty of thrills there for the coming months.
According to The Christian Post, players who log in before March 13 will get freebies like a Pink Jock Cranley Stuntman Jumpsuit and 25 percent off on some items, including the Annis RE7B and the Vapid Trophy Truck.
The website also reported a new line of vehicles on the way that are actually weaponized. They will roll out with the new missions and some new armory.
Rockstar has also recently made clear that cheating will not be tolerated. In a strong warning, the studio told players: "If you attempt to cheat or modify GTA Online in any way, you will be detected, suspended and be subject to a character wipe."
