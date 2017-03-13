'GTA 5 Online' News: Vehicle Update for PS4, Xbox One and PC Arrives March 14
Rockstar Games is releasing a new update for "Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V Online" tomorrow, March 14 — bringing in new stunt races for players to enjoy.
According to reports, 20 new Stunt Races will be launched for the "Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit" update. The said races were custom-made for three vehicles: Blazer Aqua, Rocket Voltic and Ruiner 2000. They were particularly designed to make use of those cars' special abilities and characteristics. Aside from the races, the next update will also add the classic Progen GP1 to the game's formidable roster of supercars.
Over the course of the spring, players can expect a new set of adversary modes as well. One of them is Resurrection mode, which is a "gallows humor take on dodgeball." Also, a tribute to the old-school 2D GTA will be released through a new mode called Top Down.
In a press release, Rockstar encouraged players to keep sending them suggestions on how to further improve the game. "Every update to 'GTA Online' comes with a vast litany of under-the-hood tweaks, enhancements and improvements that are a direct result of feedback from the GTA Online community, so please keep on sending your suggestions and input via the GTA Online feedback page."
The developer added that they will continue their efforts in eliminating cheaters. Rockstar stated that players who attempt to cheat or modify the game in any way will be "detected, suspended and be subject to a character wipe." As for future updates, new creator content will be introduced in the coming months.
"GTA V Online" is made up of open world sessions based on the same map as the original game. Each session is limited to 30 players, with two additional spaces for spectators. Although it can only be played using the "GTA V" disc, the developer considers it as a standalone title.
Developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games, "Grand Theft Auto V" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
