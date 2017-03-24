Entertainment

Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
Prayer vigil in Westminster as thousands say defiantly: #WeAreNotAfraid
5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
Westminster terror attack: Injury toll climbs to 50 as police appeal for information
'Identity' by Colton Dixon: An ambitious, vibrant and hopeful anthem
Why Trump's deportation policies are making immigrants afraid to go to church
Hillsong has a 'no tolerance' policy on paedophiles, Brian Houston tells Royal Commission
Does religion make you stupid? Study says religious societies do worse at maths and science
No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review

'GTA 5' Online news: Latest update highlights vehicles' abilities; more new contents to arrive in the coming weeks

Sheanne Aguila

One of the featured vehicles in Rockstar Games' "GTA 5 Online."Facebook/GTA5Online

The latest update for "GTA 5 Online" is now live, bringing in new props and tools for Stunt Race creation.

According to Gamespot, the new patch allows players to tweak the abilities of certain vehicles such as Blazer Aqua, Rocket Voltic, and Ruiner 2000. It is basically a follow-up to the "Special Vehicle Circuit" add-on, as it introduces a new set of tools that can be used for the Stunt Race creation mode.

Rockstar Games has designed new props, including explosive crates, boosts, and hurdles to highlight each car's unique skill. Also included in the update is the band-new Stunt Tubes, which will give players a chance to race through alternative dimensions. In addition, race creators now have the option of making destructible walls to shake up race tracks.

Another vehicle making its way to the update is the Hijak Ruston. It is a small and lightweight addition to the Sports class lineup. Given its tiny size, the vehicle looks almost similar to a kit car. The Hijak Ruston is perfectly suited for players who just want to get close to the road, but, unfortunately, it is not designed to survive many explosive barrels.

In a press release via Express, Rockstar Games confirmed that additional contents are coming to the game "in the weeks ahead." Classic vehicles from the franchise, including "one particularly morbid muscle car," are expected to be introduced in the next update. New modes will also be launched such as "Resurrection," a dodgeball-type game, and "Top Down," a nostalgic homage to the 2D "GTA" era with explosive twists.

More weaponized vehicles from the Gun Runner update are expected to arrive this summer. It will likely be Rockstar Games' last major content drop for the online multiplayer before the release of its other anticipated title, "Red Dead Redemption 2."

