'Grimm' season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Nick goes back to Grimm's origins; show will not have a 'fairy-tale ending'
The next episode of "Grimm" season 6 will take back the casts to the Grimm's origins.
Titled "Zerstorer Shrugged," the official synopsis for episode 12 of "Grimm" season 6 fulfills a prophecy that was initially exposed when a dark force arrived in Portland. As initially predicted, the said force threatens Diana Schade-Renard (Hannah R. Loyd). In order to help her, Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), Captain Sean Renard (Sasha Roiz), and Adalind Schade (Claire Coffee) go back to the where Nick did the investigation as a Grimm for the first time.
In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, Nick explains how everything is connected to the cabin as the dark force looms around, going nearer to them. Captain Renard also tells everyone that "there is no safe place." Without any delay, the dark force arrives, causing everyone to struggle putting up a fight.
Aside from this, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Juliette Silverton/Eve (Bitsie Tulloch), and Rosalee Calvert (Bree Turner) discover something at the Spice Shop that will give them hint about the mysterious stick in the upcoming episode. On the other hand, Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby) and Sergeant Wu (Reggie Lee) will work on a crime scene that links to their greatest threat.
Episode 12 of season 6 airs on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.
The show is down to its last two episodes, with the season and series finale concluding on March 31 in an episode called "The End."
In an exclusive interview with Syfy Wire, actor Giuntoli revealed that the supernatural drama television series will have an unorthodox ending.
He explained, "Our show is a fairy tale show that wasn't really about fairy tales. And our ending is a fairy tale ending that really isn't a fairy tale ending, but it's a definite ending."
Nonetheless, he thinks that "it will be a satisfying ending for fans."
