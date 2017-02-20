Grey's Anatomy season 13 spoilers: Will Meredith take her old job back? Awkwardness lingers between Arizona and Eliza

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new promo is rolling for episode 14 of Grey's Anatomy season 13 and it looks set to be a good one, as uncertainty hangs around Meredith and an awkward air lingers between Arizona and Eliza.

"Back Where You Belong" sees the return of Meredith after she was absent in the previous episode and fans can expect to finally find out whether she will stick with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital or not.

That said, she and Bailey still have a lot to work out between themselves and it looks like Bailey will seek Meredith out to have a heart to heart and "figure this out like smart women."

It's not clear how this conversation will end between the two and whether it will lead to Meredith returning to the hospital, but Bailey can be heard saying: "There's a difference between loyalty and stubborness."

The clue to Meredith's return may just be in the episode's title.

There will be more interest for fans with the return of Alex Karev, who was also absent from the last episode, and he will have to adjust to things being a little different from how he remembered them before. According to Spoilers Guide, the official synopsis for episode 14 states: "Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) returns to a new Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Alex returns to the hospital and discovers a lot has changed since he left."

And for fans of Arizona, things are a little uncomfortable around Eliza after they shared a tender moment last episode. Arizona is giving Eliza a wide berth, although it's not clear exactly why, but it seems in spite of this, they have an appreciation for each other that wasn't there before the death of the child patient in last week's installment.

Marika Dominczyk, who plays Eliza, teased a little of where the show is going to go with her character and Arizona, telling TV Line, "When I read [the script] I was so blown away, And I was so thankful at the opportunity to peel the layers back and show a more vulnerable side to her.

"It's the first time you realize, 'Oh, she's a person,' instead of being this hard ass who just bosses everybody around. Arizona extended a little bit of an olive branch to Eliza, and she didn't have to do that. It was a nice little crack-the-door-open moment."

Fans can catch "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, episode 14, "Back Where You Belong," airs Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.