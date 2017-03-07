'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Spoilers: Episode 15 Air Date Moved; Quick Previews of Episodes 16 and 17 Teased

As everyone may have noticed, the "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 15 March 2 airing did not push through. However, the wait is almost over as it will finally be back this week on Thursday, March 9, and viewers will be in for an exciting ride as the characters are about to go on a roller coaster of emotions.

The reason for the airing delay was because ABC showed the gay rights movement documentary "When We Rise: The People Behind the Story" during the time slot for "Grey's Anatomy" at 8 p.m.

Episode 15, titled "Civil War," will create tension in the hospital as April, Catherine, Jackson, and Richard tackle a difficult trauma case. Despite their desire to provide the necessary treatment to the patient, personal issues and hospital politics will cause some problems.

On the other hand, the episode will also show another kind of tension between Amelia and Owen as the former will finally deal with her feelings for the latter. In this episode, Meredith will also get caught in a crossfire between her best friend Alex and the man whom she secretly has feelings for, Nathan.

A week after, episode 16 will air on the television network. According to the synopsis posted on TV Guide, Jackson and April will have to travel to Montana "to operate on a young patient who requires a complex surgery." However, Jackson will be distracted, so April will have to help him focus on the task at hand.

Meanwhile, episode 17 will be titled "Till I Hear It From You" and it will feature the return Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) mother, Diane Pierce (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), to Grey Sloan. Although Maggie doesn't know the reason why her mother is back, this could be because of the events that occurred from an earlier episode of this season wherein Pierce discovered that she has cancer. She wasn't able to tell her daughter about the diagnosis because they had a fight.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.