Grey's Anatomy season 13 spoilers: April and Jackson go out of town for work but there's much more going on

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of April and Jackson are going to love the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 as the plot focus is all about them!

Episode 16 sees the pair head out of town to work together on a patient in Montana. The synopsis for the episode teases that they have perform complex surgery on the young patient but this trip together will be about so much more than work.

Jackson is distracted, something that doesn't escape April's notice, and it might be down to the fact that his estranged father is on his mind and keeping his focus off the life-saving task at hand.

The episode is entitled "Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?," and the trailer teases plenty of drama as April discovers all is not what it seems with Jackson and his dad.

Fans will recall that Jackson comes from a great family known for its contributions to the field of medicine, but while the spotlight has been on his mom Catherine and his pioneering grandfather Harper Avery, his biological father has been shrouded in mystery.

Advertisement

April's not about to stay quiet about the matter. Rather, she puts it to him directly and encourages him to do what he's hesitant to do himself.

"When are you going to tell me that you found your father? Your long-lost deadbeat dad?" she says in a rather confrontational manner.

But it might just be the nudge he needs as she will encourage him to reach out to his dad, which it appears Jackson does in fact do in the next episode.

He tries to keep her out of it but she insists on coming along, telling him that it's her business because he's not going to be fit to do the surgery until he sorts out his other issues.

Sarah Drew, who plays April, previously shared about where the ex-couple are at, "They're (Jackson and April) going through something pretty big. They don't start off in the best place when we find them on the journey."

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 16 airs Thursday, March 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC.