'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 17 spoilers: Diane Pierce returns to town; Meredith, Nathan may go out on a date
The upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 will focus on several relationships.
Titled "Till I Hear It from You," the official synopsis for episode 17 of the show reveals that Diane Pierce (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), the adoptive mother of Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), will be back in town.
A few episodes ago, Diane already appeared in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) checked her rashes and found out that she has inflammatory breast cancer. She stayed at the house of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), but Maggie confronted Meredith that she is not comfortable with the situation. With this, Diane left for Hawaii without having the chance to tell her daughter about her condition.
In the upcoming episode of the American medical drama series, the summary reveals that Maggie will still be clueless about her mother's condition and reason for visiting. It is highly possible that Maggie will find out this time, but will she have a change of heart in her relationship with Diane?
Episode 17 will also see Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) try to fix her relationship with Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).
Aside from them, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) will work on a trauma case together. However, their personal relationship will come in the way, as tension continues to mount between the two.
In the promotional teaser of the upcoming episode, Owen is talking to Amelia with raised voice, while the latter looks as if she is about to shed some tears.
Meanwhile, the preview also hints that another relationship is blossoming. Meredith asks Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) if he is serious or not, because she is not joking. Later on, she tells Nathan that he can ask her out to dinner. The background shows that "every relationship has its moments, for better or worse."
Episode 17 of season 13 airs on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
